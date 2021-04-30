Elementeum (ELET) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Elementeum has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $9,223.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 81.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

