Elementis (LON:ELM) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.92

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150.92 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 149.60 ($1.95), with a volume of 1218430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.90 ($1.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £868.88 million and a PE ratio of -18.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.61.

Get Elementis alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69). Also, insider Christine Soden acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £24,200 ($31,617.45).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.