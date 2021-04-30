Elevate Credit Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 4,939 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,354% compared to the typical volume of 143 call options.
Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
