Elevate Credit Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 4,939 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,354% compared to the typical volume of 143 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 299,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $947,905.20. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,069. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

