Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 67.2% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.4% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.84. 52,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

