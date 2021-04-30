Ellaism Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $242,587.24 and $116.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.52 or 0.05100345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,353,642 coins and its circulating supply is 44,302,311 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

