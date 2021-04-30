Elrond Tops 24 Hour Volume of $90.10 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and approximately $90.10 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $180.77 or 0.00330053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00055447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,615,568 coins and its circulating supply is 17,374,875 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

