Emera Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.67.

Shares of EMA opened at C$56.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. The firm has a market cap of C$14.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$58.67.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

