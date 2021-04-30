Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

