Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%.

Shares of EBS stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.98. 995,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.80. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Several research firms have commented on EBS. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

