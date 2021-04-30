Enbridge (ENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.70 per share for the quarter.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter.
Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$47.31 on Friday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$47.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$46.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.83 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
