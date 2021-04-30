Enbridge (ENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.70 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$47.31 on Friday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$47.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$46.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.83 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.36.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

