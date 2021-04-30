Encompass Health Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

