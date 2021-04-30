Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,157.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,279,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 519,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,427,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 263,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

