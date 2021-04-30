Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.70.
EDV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
Shares of TSE EDV traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.67. 240,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,203. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 39.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.82.
In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
