Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.70.

EDV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE EDV traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.67. 240,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,203. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 39.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.82.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$715.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.8499998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

