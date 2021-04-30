Endor Protocol Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.71 million and $655,509.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00192914 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00022974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

