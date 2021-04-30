Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the March 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 142.7 days.

OTCMKTS ENRFF remained flat at $$6.39 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENRFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

