Energi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.96 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Energi has a market capitalization of $138.34 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $3.42 or 0.00005871 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00315199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029342 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,419,608 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.