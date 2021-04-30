Enerplus (ERF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.22.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.89%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.34.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.