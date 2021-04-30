Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENGIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC cut Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 253,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,474. Engie has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

