ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.94 ($12.87).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI opened at €10.21 ($12.01) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. ENI has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of €10.62 ($12.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.22.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.