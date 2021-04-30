ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.94 ($12.87).

ETR:ENI opened at €10.21 ($12.01) on Friday. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.62 ($12.49). The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.28 and its 200-day moving average is €8.79.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

