Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.58

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5813 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28.

ENI has decreased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years.

E stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 291,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ENI has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENI stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

