Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENPH. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.99.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,251,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

