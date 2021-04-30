EnPro Industries (NPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. On average, analysts expect EnPro Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.76. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

