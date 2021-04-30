Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Entergy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,259,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,047,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

