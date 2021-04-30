Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Entergy worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $108.59 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

