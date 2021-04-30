Enterprise Financial Services Corp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

EFSC opened at $49.10 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

