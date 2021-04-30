Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.30. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 340,718 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $154.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

In other Enzo Biochem news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $2,094,857.28. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

