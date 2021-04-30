Enzyme Finance Achieves Market Cap of $59.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00066205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.42 or 0.00769247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00094867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.65 or 0.07559410 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

