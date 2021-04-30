Enzyme Reaches Market Cap of $212.09 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Enzyme has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $118.31 or 0.00205140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $212.09 million and $9.02 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00065975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.47 or 0.00765486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00094401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.07 or 0.07521999 BTC.

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

