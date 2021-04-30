EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $201,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $75.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.02 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

