eosDAC (EOSDAC) Trading Up 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eosDAC has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $373,687.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

