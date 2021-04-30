Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EPOKY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 13,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.