Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,333. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

