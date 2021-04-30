Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Santander cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

EQNR traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 454,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 322,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

