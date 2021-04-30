Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NBT Bancorp Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NBT Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.