Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RPC, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for RPC in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

NYSE:RES opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. RPC has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,725,229.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $26,621,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850. 73.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.