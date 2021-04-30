Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXN. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $185.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

