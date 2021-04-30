Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wingstop Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

WING stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 164.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

