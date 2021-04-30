Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbia Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.