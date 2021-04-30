Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $5.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.75.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $169.29 on Friday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.07 and a 200-day moving average of $145.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

