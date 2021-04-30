Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

THC opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,852 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.