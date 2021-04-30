Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Teradyne, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $130.81 on Friday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $46,390,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Teradyne by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,688,000 after acquiring an additional 373,908 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

