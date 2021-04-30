Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 3,585.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 381,770 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 272,294 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

