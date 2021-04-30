Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Facebook, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Shares of FB opened at $329.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

