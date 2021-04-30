Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Farmers National Banc Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FMNB. Raymond James upped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $465.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

