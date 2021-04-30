Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 30th (AAV, ACO.X, ALA, AMT, AP.UN, BAS, BCE, BTE, BYD, CDE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 30th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$3.50 to C$4.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

had its target price raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$27.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by Atlantic Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $296.00 to $297.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$48.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$44.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$1.60 to C$1.75.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.65. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$2.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$254.00 to C$263.00.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was given a $10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was given a C$46.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was given a C$5.85 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$3.75.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) was given a C$14.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $92.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $157.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) was given a C$9.50 target price by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $170.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $167.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was given a $10.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$147.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $5.90 to $7.10. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £160 ($209.04) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target reduced by Laurentian from C$10.75 to C$8.50.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $253.00 to $291.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) was given a C$51.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$76.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $45.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was given a $24.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was given a $78.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$23.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$18.50 to C$23.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $66.00 to $69.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was given a C$2.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was given a C$38.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was given a $8.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$67.00 to C$71.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $83.00 to $89.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$120.00.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.90 to C$3.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$17.00.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) was given a C$155.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$158.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) was given a C$8.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$37.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

