Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 30th (AAV, ACO.X, ALA, AMT, AP.UN, BAS, BCE, BTE, BYD, CDE)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 30th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$3.50 to C$4.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$27.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by Atlantic Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $296.00 to $297.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$48.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$44.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$1.60 to C$1.75.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.65. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$2.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$254.00 to C$263.00.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was given a $10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was given a C$46.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was given a C$5.85 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$3.75.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) was given a C$14.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $92.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $157.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) was given a C$9.50 target price by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $170.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $167.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was given a $10.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$147.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $5.90 to $7.10. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £160 ($209.04) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target reduced by Laurentian from C$10.75 to C$8.50.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $253.00 to $291.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) was given a C$51.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$76.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $45.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was given a $24.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was given a $78.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$23.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$18.50 to C$23.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $66.00 to $69.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was given a C$2.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was given a C$38.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was given a $8.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$67.00 to C$71.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $83.00 to $89.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$120.00.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.90 to C$3.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$17.00.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) was given a C$155.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$158.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) was given a C$8.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$37.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

