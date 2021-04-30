Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 30th (ABBV, ACH, ADOCY, ADRZY, AFL, AIXXF, ALFVY, AMKBY, AOWDF, AREC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 30th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $124.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $54.00.

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $26.00 to $36.00.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $11.00 to $15.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a focus list rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $55.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$55.00 target price on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a C$62.50 target price on the stock.

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $45.00 to $50.00.

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $26.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

