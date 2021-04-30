Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 30th (AGIO, CDE, CSTL, GOOGL, IGM, MMP, NAVI, RMBS, ROL, SONY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 30th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of. Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $2,752.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space as reflected by the first-quarter results. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, Alphabet has outperformed its industry year to date. However, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.”

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM). National Bank Financial issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results reflect benefits from fee income growth and lower provisions. The company remains focused on leveraging asset recovery & processing businesses to boost the top line. It continues to undertake cost-control measures to aid profitability. Investments in technology platform and digital marketing tools to attract originations bode well. However, the company continues struggling with regulatory claims and litigation burden due to practices in handling a large number of student loans. These matters make us apprehensive about its prospects to some extent. Furthermore, its high debt burden is a matter of concern.”

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. started coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS). They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rollins' shares have appreciated significantly over the past year, partly due to consecutive revenue beat in the past four quarters. A balanced approach to organic and inorganic growth has enabled Rollins to achieve a decent revenue growth over the past several years. Organic revenue growth rate is being driven by strong technician and customer retention. Strategic acquisitions enable Rollins to operate across the world. Consistent dividend payment underscores the company's commitment to shareholders and underline its confidence in business. On the flip side, acquisitions and IT related expenses are likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. Multiple acquisitions can result in some integration risks. The company's business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues and are directly effected by weather conditions worldwide.”

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sony reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top line and the bottom line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is benefiting from a substantial increase in sales in the Game & Network Services and Financial Services segments. Sony expanded its 360 Reality Audio services and product offerings, adding new video streaming capabilities and content creation tools. It unveiled the Airpeak aircraft as part of its drone project in the area of artificial intelligence robotics. Sony intends to contribute to the evolution of drones and generate value within this growing market. Changes were made to the Sony Group’s organizational structure to boost individual businesses. However, the Pictures segment is seeing a decline in theatrical revenues resulting from theater closures due to the pandemic.”

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and stable cash flows. Huge data base is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. The company serves a broad range of customers across multiple geographies and verticals. Acquisitions act as a growth catalyst, helping the company expand international footprint. Partly due to these positives, the stock appreciated in the year-to-date period. However, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. Adverse developments in the debt, consumer credit and financial services markets could hamper the company’s growth. Seasonality and high debt continues to be major concerns.”

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $234.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Parcel Service performed very well in first-quarter 2021, reporting better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues. Moreover, both metrics improved year over year. Results were aided by an expanded volume of deliveries with the pandemic continuing to confine people to their homes. In fact, exponential e-commerce growth has been aiding UPS amid this continued pandemic-driven scenario and is responsible for its earnings outperformance for four successive quarters. We are also impressed by UPS' efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current scenario. Strong free cash flow generation is another positive. The positive sentiment surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days. However, high operating expenses are concerning.”

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.