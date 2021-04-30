Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 30th (AIR, AIXA, DTE, EOAN, KER, MC, MXL, NGMS, NVZMY, OM)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 30th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

was given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.50 ($12.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €779.00 ($916.47) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €703.00 ($827.06) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $142.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

