Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $40,285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

